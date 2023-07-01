It’s a Vipir 6 Alert Day weekend as dangerous heat and isolated storms continue. A Heat Advisory remains in effect for our western counties through 12 a.m. Monday. Looking at tonight’s forecast, a complex of storms will ride the heat dome and impact the area tonight with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe, with the primary threats being heavy rain, damaging winds, and hail. Sunday will be a near carbon copy of Saturday, with hot temperatures and afternoon showers and storms. We will watch for the potential for severe weather. The high pressure begins to retreat going into next week, allowing for more showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Mother Nature will be showing us some of her own fireworks on July 4th, with a chance of showers and storms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe, with the main threats being heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail. Rain totals of 1-2 inches possible, with locally higher amounts are possible, which could lead to isolated flooding. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s through Wednesday. This, combined with dew points in the 70s, will result in heat index values around 105. The highs will cool down to near 90 going into next weekend with continued rain chances.