Sunday Evening Update:

Today has been dry, cool and breezy and tomorrow will be similar. In the meantime, near or below freezing temperatures tonight with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase throughout the day Monday with light showers possible late at night. Highs in the low 50s Monday and then going up into the upper 60s on Tuesday.

VIPIR 6 ALERT TUESDAY: Strong low pressure system will be moving in bringing heavy rain and high winds. There is also a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms with the majority of the CSRA under a slight risk (level 2/5). Expect scattered showers overnight and Tuesday morning with winds picking up the pace. All of this activity will be from the warm front portion of this system. This will put is in the warm sector, which gives us some fuel for storm development by the time the cold front moves in. However, that fuel will be very weak still, so the chance of storms is actually pretty low, and so is our tornado threat. Our main concerns are the following:

HEAVY RAIN: 1-2″ of rain likely with isolated flooding possible

GUSTY WINDS: 40-60 mph likely with 60+ possible.

The rain and wind combination could lead to trees going down and power outages, regardless of storms. The timeline for the cold front passage is between 10AM – 6PM. We will keep you updated as things change. The following few days will be sunny and breezy. Rain returns on Friday but should clear out by the start of the weekend.