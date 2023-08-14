Monday Evening Update: VIPIR 6 ALERT DAYS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY…Heat alerts in place tonight and tomorrow for the entire CSRA.

It’s been a very toasty Monday with the heat index well into the triple digits. There is an Excessive Heat Warning for the western CSRA and a Heat Advisory for the remaining counties both until 8PM. From 10AM until 8PM tomorrow, the entire CSRA will be under a heat advisory due to the heat index likely reaching 109-111.

The difference tomorrow is that we will actually get a good amount of rain and storms. Unfortunately though, most of it will be in the latter half of the day, meaning we don’t get a lot of heat relief yet. Any areas that do receive rain earlier in the day, will cooldown a bit. Storms will begin to pop up around 1PM with more widespread downpours starting around 6PM. There is a marginal risk of severe weather for the entire CSRA. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible with damaging winds and hail.

We will get some significant heat relief by Wednesday. Highs will only be around 90, with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s. This will be the case throughout the rest of the week. Rain chances go down to 20% for Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday and all the way through next Monday, will be dry and sunny with near average temperatures. The nicest weather we have had in a while!