7PM Tuesday- VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: We are tracking a strong line of storms moving into the CSRA now. There have been several severe thunderstorms & tornado warnings in western Georgia today. The tornado watch does not currently include the CSRA, and it is unlikely that it will. The tornado threat is low, but there is a high chance of severe wind gusts.

Tomorrow morning, there will be rain but a break from the strong storms during your morning commute. Another line ahead of a cold front is forming and will move in from around 11AM-4PM. There will be a high chance of severe winds once again and a couple tornadoes are possible.

At the very least, there will be a lot of heavy rain with lightning tonight and tomorrow afternoon. By Wednesday evening, clearing will begin and temperatures are dropping. The rest of this week and next will have temperatures back to around average, with low rain chances.