Tuesday afternoon update: It’s a scorching Tuesday in the CSRA, with highs in the mid 90s and dew points near 70. Heat indices are nearing 100 degrees in most locations. A heat advisory is in effect for our western counties through 10 p.m. this evening for heat indices up to 108 degrees. Be sure to limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated! A dry, cold front will sweep through Wednesday morning, ushering in drier and cooler air. Highs on Wednesday will be near 90 degrees, with lower dew points in the 60s. The ridge builds back overhead going into Friday and Saturday, with temperatures climbing closer to 100 degrees. Add in the humidity, and it will feel closer to 108 in some locations. A pattern change arrives during the second half of the weekend and into next week with cooler and wetter conditions.