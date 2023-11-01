Wednesday Afternoon Update:

The cold air has taken over most of the country, including the CSRA. Not only are we in the 50s today, but the winds are making it feel colder. We are under a Lake Wind Advisory as gusts are going up to 28mph. This advisory lasts until 8AM Thursday.

FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT: The entire CSRA is under this warning from 2AM-10AM Thursday. Temperatures will be between 27-32 degrees. This will be the first freeze of the season, and most counties will be freezing again Friday morning, just a degree or two warmer. This will end the growing season for most crops. It will still be breezy overnight, and that will limit frost development. Widespread frost is expected on Friday morning once the winds settle down. Going with a low temperature of 29 degrees in Augusta, which is real close to our record set back in the 50s!

Thursday and Friday will be sunny days with lighter winds compared to today. High temperatures will be anywhere from the upper 50s to upper 60s. The weekend will still be sunny, and also much warmer! Highs will go back into the 70s and lows will be in the 40s. We will continue to see a warming trend next week with no rain chances in the forecast.