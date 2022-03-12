As of 6:30PM Saturday- The winds are slowly calming down as we continue into the night. The wind advisory will expire at 7pm, but it will still be breezy after it does. Skies will remain clear for the next few days, but we have colder air slipping in after the front and low pressure came over us last night. Tonight, temperatures will be below freezing and go all the way down to the low to mid 20s tomorrow morning. A Freeze Warning will go in effect at 8PM and last until 11AM tomorrow.

We will warm up quickly by Monday, with our next system approaching Tuesday. Strong storms are possible, so be sure to stay with us for updates.