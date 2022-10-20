As of 7AM Thursday- Temperatures are below freezing again in Augusta today! The growing season has officially ended in Augusta, Aiken and the surrounding areas since there was a freeze yesterday. That means that freeze warnings will no longer be issued for those counties. However, a freeze warning is still in effect today for our western and southern counties. Most places are at 32 degrees or above, so below freezing temperatures are unlikely for the rest of this morning. Winds are up to 10 mph now, making the wind chill in the mid to upper 20s.

Today will be a bit warmer than yesterday, reaching the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow morning will be cold again but a freeze is not expected. Patchy frost is still possible through Saturday morning. Highs will be back in the 70s tomorrow and will gradually climb to the low 80s next week. There will be a chance of rain by the middle of next week.