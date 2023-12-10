Sunday Morning Update: A round of showers and storms rolled through areas north of I20 early this morning as a potent cold front approaches from our west. As the front nears, expect to see widespread rain throughout the day along with pockets of strong to severe storms. The biggest threat with this frontal passage will be heavy rains and gusty winds, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

A lake wind advisory has been issued for much of the area from 1PM Sunday-1AM Monday. Wind gusts could be up to 30 mph both ahead of and behind the front.

On the other side of the cold front, much colder air will build in to give us quite the weather whiplash! Temperatures go from the upper 70s on Saturday to highs only in the 50s on Monday. Stay weather aware today and enjoy a day indoors taking it easy!