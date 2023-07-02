As of 8AM Sunday: Oh my stars- it’s HOT! It’s day 2 of a VIPIR 6 Alert weekend for another day of dangerous heat. The entire CSRA will be under a heat advisory from Noon-8pm today with heat indices up to 110 degrees. What does this mean for you? Hot temperatures and high humidity not only make it uncomfortable to be outside, but the conditions also put you at an increased risk for heat illnesses. Drink plenty of water, stay in the AC as much as possible, and limit time in direct sun. Don’t forget to check up on neighbors, children, and pets! Let’s all have a fun and safe holiday weekend!