Friday night update:

VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY has been issued for Saturday as the ridge holds strong. Temperatures will climb to near 100°. This would be the hottest air of the season so far, and we could be seeing records tied. Add in the humidity, and it will feel closer to 109° in some locations. Heat advisories are posted for our western counties until 8 p.m. Sunday evening. Be sure to limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated!

A cold front will push closer to us Saturday and could trigger a few late-day showers and storms. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are the main threats. Rain and storm chances increase Sunday as the front and a low-pressure system get closer to us. The front stalls and brings widely scattered showers and storms early to mid next week, along with cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s! We will also be watching the Gulf of Mexico closely for tropical development, which could impact the forecast. Rain chances decrease going into next weekend, with temperatures warming back up.