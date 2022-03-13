As of 8AM Sunday- The CSRA is dealing with a widespread freeze this morning. Temperatures in the 20s with a Freeze Warning in effect until 11AM. After this, the Alert Day will be over. Highs will be in the 50s today with sunny skies. Speaking of sun, the sunset will not be until 7:34 PM due to Daylight Saving Time beginning!

Tomorrow, expect another below freezing morning, but lows will be higher than today, mostly in the low 30s. Temperatures will quickly warm back up into the upper 60s and 70s this week. Our next system will come in Tuesday night bringing showers and storms. Widespread showers will continue Wednesday morning. As of now, no severe weather is expected.