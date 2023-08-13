Sunday Evening Update: VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY CONTINUES FOR MONDAY… Extreme heat expected. There will be an Excessive Heat Warning from 10AM-8PM for the western portion of the CSRA. Heat indices could reach 113. There is also a Heat Advisory for the rest of the CSRA from 11AM-8PM. Heat indices could reach 111. Overall, it will be a bit hotter than it was today. As for the high temperatures, they will be in the mid to upper 90s.

There will also be a few storms on Monday afternoon and evening that will likely stay weak. Rain chances will increase on Tuesday with waves of rain and storms throughout the day. This will be due to a cold front passage, which will then bring us some nice heat relief starting Wednesday. Highs will drop to the low 90s with the heat index only in the mid 90s.

The rest of the week looks fantastic with near average temperatures and plenty of sunshine! Little to no rain expected over the next several days, after Tuesday.