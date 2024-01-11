Thursday evening update:

VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY FRIDAY… Things have changed since my post yesterday, in a good way! The Storm Prediction Center has lowered our risk level to slight (level 2/5). I agree with this, and have lowered our threats accordingly.

Nothing to worry about Friday morning. We will be in the “wedge,” which means it will be cloudy, cool, with a few showers. The warm front will come through in the early afternoon, priming us for some storms. We will have a small window of potential strong to severe storms (2PM – 8PM). A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4PM with gusts peaking at 45mph. If we do have severe storms form, gusts could reach 60mph. Any storms that form also have the *slight* chance of producing a tornado or hail. I’m not worried about flooding at all. Most rain totals will be under half an inch.

Winds will stay gusty late at night through early Saturday morning. The Wind Advisory will remain in effect through 7AM Saturday. Main takeaway: it will be windy with a few storms. Biggest concerns being wind damage and power outages.

This weekend will be dry, sunny, and cool. Expect a few showers early next Tuesday, but not much rain the rest of the week. The main story next week is that it will be COLD. Highs will be in the 40s and some low temperatures could be in the teens!