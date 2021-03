Today: VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY has been issued for severe storms later this afternoon. Storms could produce damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Tonight: Severe storms possible early this evening. Clearing and cooler overnight with morning lows in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy, and cool. Highs in the low 60s, winds NW 10-15 mph.