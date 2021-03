Get set for an awesome week of early spring weather! We'll see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures! How does the 70s and 80s sound?! Overnight Lows will start off chilly...in the 30s, however by the end of the work week, we'll see Lows near 50. I'm not expecting any rain until perhaps a cold front that will be in by late in the weekend. Enjoy!

