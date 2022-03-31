As of 4:30PM Thursday: The Vipir 6 Alert expired earlier this afternoon, with luckily no severe weather in our area. There were a few tornadoes just outside of our area to our north and south. A lot of heavy rain came through ranging from half an inch all the way to two full inches. We are still in a Lake Wind Advisory until 8pm. These are for Richmond, Aiken, Columbia, Burke, McDuffie, Barnwell, Bamberg, Edgefield, McCormick, Lincoln, and Saluda counties.



We are finally feeling like spring with mild temperatures for the next few days, and sunny skies until Tuesday. We could have storms coming through along another cold front, but as of now they look like showers. Stick with us as we continue to monitor these.