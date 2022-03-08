As of 5PM Tuesday- Showers and weak storms are happening in the Northern CSRA now. More rain will move in to the southern CSRA around 8PM. Temperatures have dropped into the 50s in areas that have seen rain, and are still in the upper 70s and 80s further south. This is all from a stationary front to the south of us which will cause more unsettled weather tomorrow and Thursday.

Vipir 6 Alert Days are in effect tomorrow and Thursday due to heavy rain and strong storms. The severe threat will be higher on Wednesday, with just the heavy rain being the issue Thursday morning. The biggest concern is gusty winds, but tornadoes and small hail are also possible. By Thursday evening, conditions will improve, but then worsen Friday night into Saturday morning as another system moves in. The weekend will be much cooler with a freeze happening Sunday morning. Another Vipir 6 Aert Day has been issued for Sunday due to the temperatures dropping into the 20s for the first time in a while.