Vipir 6 Alert Days posted as TS Elsa path takes it through parts of the CSRA. – What to expect

We’ll start to feel more humidity tomorrow as winds turn to the south/southeast, a few isolated storms possible by afternoon. Then all eyes focused on TS Elsa as it moves from the Gulf into Florida then into GA/SC by late Wednesday night into Thursday. The track of Elsa will determine our forecast for Wed/Thu time frame. If Elsa stays on its current path, we’ll see windy conditions with Gust up to 40mph and areas of heavy rain with the greatest impact to our East and South. A more of a West movement would give us a better chance of heavy rain and isolated Tornadoes. We’ll have a much better idea on our forecast as TS Elsa enters the Gulf of Mexico by tomorrow morning.
Here’s your forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 69
Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and more humid. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High: 93 Rain chance: 20%
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low: 72
Vipir 6 Alert Day for Wednesday and Thursday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, some rain may be heavy at times. High: Middle 80s. Rain chance; 70% Wed 60% Thurs.