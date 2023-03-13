Monday night – Tuesday morning….FREEZE WARNING. Subfreezing temperatures expected for the northern CSRA.
Tuesday night – Wednesday morning…FREEZE WATCH. Widespread subfreezing temperatures likely for the CSRA, except for two counties. Freeze Warning will be issued tomorrow.
The entire CSRA will see temperatures between 28-38 degrees over the next three mornings. Patchy frost is possible everywhere. An additional freeze will be likely on Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service’s Frost and Freeze Program resumed on March 1st. This is why Freeze Watches and Warnings are now being issued again. Subfreezing temperatures will unfortunately impact Spring crops, especially peach trees since buds are at a very tender point in their early growth. The average date of the last spring freeze for Augusta is March 28th.
It is important to remember the 4 P’s during a freeze: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.