AS OF 8 PM: Given the likelihood of a freeze, a Vipir 6 Alert Day has been issued for Sunday night and Monday morning. Freeze warnings have been issued for the entire CSRA through Monday morning when temperatures fall below freezing. By the afternoon, sunshine will allow temperatures to somewhat recover into the upper 50s, but that is still below average. Hence, spring will undoubtedly begin with a winter-like atmosphere. Much of the CSRA has freeze watches posted for Tuesday morning due to the risk of a freeze and the possibility that temperatures will go below freezing. The cold air won’t linger for long because temperatures will increase to the 70s and 80s later this week and into the next weekend. Showers are expected to arrive Friday night into Saturday morning.