We’ll go from spring to winter the next few days as we enjoyed the 80s a few days ago to Lows Sunday morning in the 20s! In between, the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warmer, showers developing late. High: 70 Rain chance: 50%

Vipir 6 Alert Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms developing by midnight. A line of strong storms to enter around 3AM. Some storms with heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes. Storms ending by midday then sunny, breezy and cooler. High 60 Rain chance 80%

Vipir 6 Alert Sunday: Cold morning with temperatures in the middle to upper 20s. Sunny and cool. High 57.