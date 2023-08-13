Saturday night update:

VIPIR 6 Alert Days have been issued for Sunday and Monday for dangerous heat. Highs will top out in the upper 90s. Add in the humidity, and it will feel even hotter. Heat advisories are in effect on Sunday for Augusta and Aiken for heat indices up to 112 degrees. Excessive Heat Warnings are in place for our western counties on Sunday for heat indices up to 111 degrees. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for those same western counties on Monday for heat indices up to 114 degrees. Limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated! Isolated late-day showers and storms are also possible. Storms pose the threat of heavy rain, isolated flooding, gusty winds, and hail. A brief reprieve from the hot and humid weather midweek before it returns going into next weekend with more sunshine.