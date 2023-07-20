Thursday afternoon update: A Vipir 6 Alert Days has been issued for today and tomorrow due to dangerous heat and the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. High humidity will result in heat indices near 108 degrees across our western counties, where a Heat Advisory is in place through 8 p.m. this evening. Showers and storms will fire up once again going into this evening. Severe weather is possible, with the primary threats being heavy rain, gusty winds, and large hail. A cold front approaches the area on Friday, bringing additional showers and storms. A few could become strong to severe, with the primary threats being heavy rain, gusty winds, and large hail. The front becomes stationary this weekend, with higher rain chances. Severe weather is possible on Saturday. Isolated flooding is also possible as a result of several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will cool to near 90 degrees before rising back up next week with additional rain and storm chances.

