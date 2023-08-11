Friday night update:

VIPIR 6 Alert Days have been issued for this weekend for dangerous heat. Highs will top out in the upper 90s. Add in the humidity, and it will feel even hotter. Heat advisories are in effect on Saturday for our western counties for heat indices up to 106 degrees. Excessive Heat Watches are in place for our western counties on Sunday for heat indices up to 112 degrees. Limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated! Isolated late-day showers and storms are also possible. There is a marginal risk of severe weather on Saturday, with the threat of heavy rain, isolated flooding, damaging winds, and large hail. The heat and storms continue during the first half of next week, followed by a cooldown and drier conditions.