As of 5PM Monday- It was a fantastic Spring day with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s! We had breezy conditions and low humidity as well. High pressure has brought us these nice conditions, but it will shift to the East as a very dynamic system approaches us from the West.

Tomorrow, clouds will build and temperatures will rise a few degrees higher than today. Wednesday is when things get interesting…We have a Vipir 6 Alert Day due to the entire CSRA being under a slight risk of severe weather (level 2/5). This is something we don’t see often this early out. The system we are watching is bringing a moderate risk (level 4/5) to Texas tonight and the Deep South tomorrow. It will lose intensity by the time it approaches us Wednesday, however heavy rain and gusty winds are still expected. Localized flooding and hail is also a concern, and there is an isolated tornado threat.

Showers will continue into early Thursday morning but then conditions will improve. The end of the week will be slightly cooler, in the low 70s, and upper 60s by Sunday.