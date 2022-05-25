As of 4:30PM Wednesday: While today started cloudy we did get plenty of sunshine later on. Temperatures are in the mid to low 80s, and the humidity is up. Moisture will continue to flow into our area for the next few days, so fog overnight and into the morning is a strong possibility. With all this moisture we do expect very strong storms to pass through for Thursday, and maybe even for Friday.

We are in a Vipir Alert Day for tomorrow. Storms should enter the area around 3pm and last until 11pm. With these we expect areas of very heavy rain, strong winds, and even the potential for pea sized hail. Luckily the chance of tornadoes are extremely low. We expect around half an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall on average across the CSRA from Thursday into Friday. We are in marginal risk for severe weather, which means we could see a few isolated severe storms pop up throughout the evening. These wouldn’t last for long when they are issued, but be on the alert and stick with us, to find out if there are any in your area.

We are now in a Vipir Alert Day for Friday. With it being the start to memorial day weekend, and the high chance of severe weather we want to keep everyone weather aware. Strong storms, heavy rain, and gusty winds are at the very least expected. This will start in the morning around 11Am, and last until around 5pm.