As of 4:30PM Thursday: We are in a Vipir 6 Alert Day for heat and the potential for severe storms. Luckily enough for us, there aren’t as many storms in the are as there could be. In proper CSRA fashion the storms have split to our south and our north, however a few are starting to pop up in our area now. As of now they do not look like they will become severe, but as the stationary front continues to loom overhead, it is possible for more to kick up later in the evening. Our main concerns will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. The second side of our alert day is heat. Temperatures are in the upper 90s, with the heat index close to if not surpassing 110 degrees. This is thanks to high pressure, which is heating us up, but also circulating moisture in from the gulf.

The heat will remain for the rest of the week, but things will cool down a bit after Saturday. A cold front will trap the heat and moisture for the next few days. with the heat index around 105 for the most part. Once the front passes, things will get drier and even a lot cooler, with the return of the upper 80s.