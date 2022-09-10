As of 8:30AM Saturday: A cloudy start to the day with only a few areas of drizzle and fog. Temperatures are in the low 70s, and will be below average for this afternoon, in the low 80s. We are in a Vipir 6 Alert Day, however the focus will be on being weather aware especially in areas of flooding. With consistent heavy rain expected in many places, and a slight risk for excessive rain in our northern counties, flooding will be our main concern for this Alert day. That being said there is a marginal risk for severe weather, so that will also have it’s part, however, the risk is fairly low. While one or two severe storms could pop up, I expect most of the afternoon to be heavy showers, and general storms with frequent lightning.