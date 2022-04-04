As of 4PM Monday- Masters Week started out with abundant sunshine and warm temperatures! There are big changes on the way though…We have Vipir 6 Alert Days for Tuesday and Wednesday. The key words are that severe storms are likely on Tuesday and possible on Wednesday.

The timeline for tomorrow’s storms is 12PM-8PM. Heavy rain will continue until around midnight but the severe threat will end. There is a high chance of heavy rain and damaging winds, and a medium chance of flooding, hail, and tornadoes. Our southern counties are under a threat for a significant tornado, meaning an EF2 or greater. Storms will be more widespread and numerous rather than isolated. Several severe storms are possible at once, especially between 3-6PM. Expect 1-2.5″ of rainfall. The SPC has put the majority of the CSRA under an enhanced risk of severe weather (level 3/5 on the scale). There is a slight risk (level 2) for the northern counties.

As mentioned, the Vipir 6 Alert Day continues for Wednesday. The majority of the CSRA is under a slight risk for this day. Therefore, storms will be more isolated and the risks are not as high. Biggest concerns will be brief heavy downpours and gusty winds. An additional 0.5″ of rain is possible as well.

Expect a few showers early Thursday, with clearing skies later in the day. Temperatures will cool down into the mid 60s for the weekend, with no rain chances for the following week.