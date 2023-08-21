Tuesday Evening Update: Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 70s for your Tuesday morning. We have issued a Vipir 6 Alert Day for Tuesday due to dangerous heat.

Highs will reach the upper 90s, and even 100 degrees in some spots tomorrow. The heat index will be from 105 -108, with a heat advisory for our western counties from 11AM – 10PM. We will get some heat relief on Wednesday due to a back door cold front moving in. This will drop our temperatures to the low 90s, with the heat index only in the upper 90s. We’ll also have some clouds from this front, but no rain is expected.

The ridge of high pressure that is keeping us hot tomorrow, will take back over on Friday and Saturday. Highs will climb back into the upper 90s, but then fall again on Sunday due to another front. Expect a few showers and storms Saturday night and Sunday from that. We’ll keep rain chances in the forecast next week as well with cooler temperatures.