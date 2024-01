As of 6am Friday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the 30s. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for the afternoon with a chance for severe storms, strong gusty winds in excess of 45 mph, and an isolated tornado. A Wind advisory is in effect for the majority of the CSRA through Saturday morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. The weekend will be sunny and cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.