As of 5PM Wednesday- It’s been a warm and windy Wednesday with temperatures in the 80s and gusts up to 30 mph. Tonight, winds will stay strong with a Lake Wind Advisory going in effect at 2AM until 8PM tomorrow. Lows will be mild in the low 60s.

Tomorrow, we have a Vipir 6 Alert Day for the morning and afternoon as we get ready for a strong cold front to approach. There is a marginal risk of severe storms for the northern CSRA and a slight risk for the central and southern CSRA. That is where strong storms are most likely, with the biggest concerns being gusty winds and heavy rain. Wind gusts will be of at least 35 mph and expect 1-1.5″ of rainfall.

Conditions improve Friday with sunshine returning and temperatures in the mid 70s. For Masters Week, we will remain warm and sunny for the most part. We are tracking our next round of rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.