4PM Wednesday- High and mid level clouds are around the CSRA now, with more dense cloud cover on the way. Temperatures warmed up nicely into the upper 60s and low 70s. Tonight, lows will be mild in the low 50s due to the clouds. Tomorrow will be warm as well which will fuel thunderstorm development.

We have a Vipir 6 Alert Day in effect for Thursday. Models have changed since yesterday, now showing several isolated cells develop ahead of the main line. Therefore, expect some heavy rain and storms as early as noon. The main line will come in around 5-7PM. Severe weather is possible all day long. There is a high chance of severe wind gusts with an isolated tornado threat. Rainfall totals will be between 0.5 – 1.5 inches. The flooding and hail threat is low.

Clouds will clear Friday afternoon with temperatures dropping. Highs will only be in the 50s this weekend with subfreezing lows. Enjoy the sunshine Saturday and Sunday, because next week will be very cloudy with showers each day. Next week will also be warm again, with upper 60s and low 70s and lows well above freezing.