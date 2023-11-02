Thursday Morning Update: It is a freezing Thursday morning- literally! Most of the CSRA is at or below freezing, with 27 degrees currently in Augusta! We officially beat our record low of 28 degrees set back in the 1950s. This is very cold for this time of the year. The entire CSRA is under a Freeze Warning until 10AM. Skies are sunny and now and will stay that way all day long with cool temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

The lows tonight will only be a couple degrees warmer than what we have now. There will be low 30s across the CSRA with widespread frost possible. A few counties are under a Freeze Watch until Friday morning. Highs will make it into the 60s tomorrow afternoon with more sunshine.

The weekend will be significantly warmer with 70s returning and lows on the rise as well. Next week, our lows will be in the 50s! There is no chance of rain for the next 10 days.