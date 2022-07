As of 7am Thursday: Sky is partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with temps in the low to mid 70s and dewpoint temps also in the low to mid 70s. Another VIPIR 6 Alert Day today for dangerous heat and severe storms. The metro is under an excessive heat warning from 11am to 7pm as heat indices could reach 111. The rest of the viewing area is under a heat advisory from 11am to 7pm. Also a chance for severe storms for the afternoon and evening.