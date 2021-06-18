Vipir 6 Alert Day Sunday & Monday as Tropical system in the Gulf moves our way. – What to expect

Tropical Low pressure in the Gulf will move on shore into Louisiana Saturday and to the Northeast during the day Saturday bringing periods of rain with heavy likely Sunday. For us, this will be more of a rain maker, rather than a wind event. Look for rainfall totals of 1-3″ with a few areas of 3″+ Flash Flood WATCH is in effect for portions of the western CSRA and a Marginal Risk of Severe weather for the entire viewing area for Sunday. This will be a changing forecast so be sure to stay with News Channel 6 on air, on line and our social media platforms for the latest developments.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds, muggy. Low 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, humid with showers and rain developing by afternoon. High: 90 Rain chance: 50%

Saturday night: Periods of rain, showers and isolated thunderstorms. Low: 72 Rain chance: 80%

Vipir Alert Day Sunday and Sunday Night: Rain and thunderstorms. Some rain will be heavy with possible local flooding. A few storms will contain gusty winds. High: 86 Low: 72 Rain chance: 80%

Vipir Alert Day Monday: Cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some afternoon storms could have heavy rain. High: 88 Rain chance: 60 %