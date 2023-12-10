Saturday night update: A Vipir 6 Alert Day remains in place for Sunday due to the threat of heavy rain and damaging winds. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts could approach 30 mph. Make sure that any outdoor holiday decorations and other items are secure since the strong winds could blow them away. Rain totals will range from 0.5″ to 1 inch. Localized, heavier amounts near 1.5″ are possible. We clear out late Sunday night, with pleasant conditions on tap for next week as temperatures fall back to the 50s. Overnight lows will fall back to near freezing.