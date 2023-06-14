A Vipir 6 Alert Day is in effect Wednesday for the potential of severe weather.

Overall Setup

After a stormy morning, we are currently seeing a lull in activity before showers and thunderstorms push back in later this afternoon. This round could bring a threat of severe weather across the CSRA. Hazards include heavy rain, isolated flooding, damaging winds, and large hail. An isolated tornado is not out of the question. Showers and storms continue into Thursday before we dry out going into Friday. A summer-like pattern develops this weekend and lingers into the following week, with daily chances of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s during the entire period.