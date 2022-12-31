As of 8 AM Saturday: Happy New Year’s Eve! We will wrap up the year with warm temperatures and periods of showers and storms. A dense fog advisory is in effect for all of the CSRA as visibility is currently limited with patchy dense fog.

A Vipir 6 Alert Day has been issued for today. We will experience periods of heavy rain, storms and gusty winds starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon. Good news? The rain will clear out this evening and we will ring in 2023 with just some clouds! Temperatures will remain over average with highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the 50s. Be safe out there and be weather aware!