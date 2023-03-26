AS OF 10 PM: The severe weather threat continues across the CSRA tonight as a batch of showers and thunderstorms pushes through. There is a slight risk of severe weather for the majority of the area, with the main threats being heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail. We can’t rule out an isolated tornado. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hancock, Washington, and Johnson counties until 4 AM Monday. There are also flood warnings and watches in effect for our western counties where up to 5 inches of rain has fallen.

Showers and storms continue into Monday with another threat of severe weather, but this will be lower. A marginal risk of severe weather exists for the majority of the region, with a slight risk in place for our southern counties. Once again, the main threats are heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail. We can’t rule out an isolated tornado. We do see things settle down during the afternoon on Monday, and we could see some peaks of sunshine. There is a chance of showers on Tuesday, but severe weather is not expected. We dry out through the remainder of the week, with showers and thunderstorms returning next weekend. Right now, it is too early to determine whether or not there will be severe weather.