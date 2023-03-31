AS OF 5 PM: It’s a warm and dry end to March, with temperatures topping 80 degrees. Cloud cover increases tonight with mild temperatures in the lower 60s.

A VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY has been issued for Saturday due to the potential for severe weather. A cold front will deliver showers and thunderstorms during the morning and into the early afternoon. There is a slight risk of severe weather, mainly for areas southeast of I-20. The remainder of the CSRA is at marginal risk. The primary threat is damaging winds, but we can’t rule out large hail or an isolated tornado. There is also a marginal risk of excessive rainfall. Even though the rainfall amounts will be on the lighter side (0.10′′ to 0.75′′), the recent heavy rains have saturated our soils, and this could result in isolated flooding with additional rainfall.

Wind and lake wind advisories have been issued for portions of the CSRA on Saturday. Southwest winds could gust up to 40 mph, with stronger gusts north of I-20.

We briefly dry out on Sunday as high pressure builds back in. An unsettled weather pattern shapes up for the first week of April. There will be plenty of cloud cover with warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s.