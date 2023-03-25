AS OF 10 PM: There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms tonight, with a marginal risk of severe weather for areas mainly west of the Savannah River. A VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY has been issued for Sunday due to the chance of severe weather. A stalled frontal boundary brings showers and thunderstorms, arriving during the morning hours. There is a slight risk of severe weather across most of the CSRA, with the primary threats being heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail. The secondary threat is isolated tornadoes. Shower and storm chances continue into Monday. Isolated flash flooding could occur with total rainfall through Monday ranging between 1 and 3 inches, with locally higher amounts. A cold front eventually pushes all the moisture out on Tuesday, with dry air taking over for the remainder of the week. The temperatures will fall back near average through most of the week. Additional shower and thunderstorm activity is expected next weekend.