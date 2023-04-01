As of 9 AM Saturday: We’re kicking off the month of April with a Vipir 6 Alert Day! We’re tracking a line of storms that can produce damaging winds and heavy rain that moving into the northern CSRA at this hour. A lake wind advisory is in effect for McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond, Burke, Aiken, Barnwell, and Bamberg counties. A wind advisory is in effect for Taliaferro, Wilkes, Lincoln, McCormick, Edgefield, and Saluda counties. Expect sustained winds at 15-20 mph with gusts up to or exceeding 40 mph. Both advisories are expected to expire by Midnight.

With so many outdoor activities going on today, the morning forecast isn’t favorable, but the good news is that this line is fast moving and will be out of the area early this afternoon. Plus, sunshine returns for the rest of the weekend giving us a sunny, and a bit cooler, Sunday!

Be weather aware today and follow your Vipir 6 Weather Team for updates throughout the day.