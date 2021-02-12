Vipir 6 Alert Day Saturday and Sunday, heavy rain likely. – What to expect–check here.

Vipir 6 Alert Day has been posted for Saturday and Sunday as we’ll see waves of showers and rain move through the CSRA starting late tonight through Sunday night. The Wedge is in place, so we’ll see breezy Northeast winds, temperatures will hold in the 40s (Day and Night) Low pressure will ride along a front to our South. This will give us periods of rain with rain totals 2″ – 4″ by Sunday night. Areas of local flooding is likely. Stay with News Channel 6 and the Vipir Alert Weather Team for the very latest.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy, with areas of drizzle and fog. Low 42

Vipir Alert Day Saturday and Saturday night: Periods of rain, some rain will be heavy. Breezy and cold. Temperatures will hold steady between 42 – 48 degrees. Rain chance 100%

Vipir Alert Day Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain, breezy and chilly. Rain will be heavy at times. High: 50 Rain chance: 80%

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers and isolated thunderstorms late. High: 58 Rain chance: 30%