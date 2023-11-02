Thursday evening update: Tonight’s forecast will have you reaching for the blanket! Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. A frost advisory is in effect Friday morning for our western and southern lying counties. As a result, a Vipir 6 Alert Day has been issued. The remainder of the CSRA is not under any alerts because the growing season has ended. Be sure to protect sensitive vegetation. It will be warmer by the afternoon, with highs in the upper 60s. Saturday morning could bring more frost, but the afternoon highs will be in the low 70s. The quiet weather remains going into much of next week, with plenty of sunshine and highs rebounding to the upper 70s. Lows will be back in the low 50s late next week. There is a slight chance of showers next Friday.