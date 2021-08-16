Vipir 6 Alert Day Monday & Tuesday, Tracking TS FRED

As of 1PM Monday- Vipir 6 Alert Days are issued for today and tomorrow due to Tropical Storm Fred. Going into this afternoon, much of the CSRA is starting to see rain from the outer rain bands of Fred, and cloud cover is increasing. Fred has strengthened to 60 mph wind speeds and has a more well defined center of circulation. The track has shifted to the east, putting landfall around the Big Bend of Florida this evening. It will make landfall as a strong tropical storm, with wind speeds expected to reach 65 mph. Although the center of Fred will stay to our west, passing through the Atlanta area, we are on the eastern side of the storm where the majority of the rain is.

We will begin to see more widespread rain coverage over the next couple of hours. There will be a few breaks from the rain, but more will come during the night as well. Be sure to have a way to receive warnings that can wake you up through the night if necessary. Fortunately, the worst of the rain should still stay just to the west of the CSRA, however the scattered storms from the outer rain bands we see are capable of producing severe weather. The biggest concern is going to be heavy rain and flooding. There is a flash flood watch just to the west of the CSRA that could be extended into our area later on. For today, we are under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall, and a slight risk for tomorrow.

By tomorrow evening, rainfall amounts will vary between 1-3.” The western half of the CSRA will see the higher rainfall amounts, along with gustier winds. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph early tomorrow morning. There is a medium risk of damaging winds.

There is a lot of tropical moisture moving into the Southeast from Fred, so rain chances remain fairly high throughout the rest of the week as well.

With tropical systems things can change quickly. Stay with us on air and on the web for the latest on Fred.