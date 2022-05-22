As of 11PM Sunday- It was a warm Sunday with on and off rain and storms. Some storms became severe by the evening. The chance of strong storms continues for tomorrow. The CSRA is under a marginal risk of severe weather. Gusty winds and heavy rain are likely, and there is also a chance of hail and localized flooding. Rainfall totals will be between 1-2.5.” The tornado threat is very low. Expect the rain around 10AM and this will be an all day event.

Rain chances stick around the entire week, with scattered storms Tuesday and Wednesday. More widespread rain and storms are expected Thursday. There will be a few more showers Friday morning, but sunshine and dry conditions return for Memorial Day weekend! Temperatures will be seasonable all week, and then heat up to the 90s next week.