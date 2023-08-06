VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY MONDAY…

The threat of severe weather is over for the remainder of Sunday night. The severe thunderstorm watch has been cancelled early. We just have some rain showers now that will continue until around midnight. Storms out to our west are weakening before approaching the CSRA.

Skies will clear overnight with some patchy fog in the morning. The majority of Monday will be calm, with a good amount of sunshine and hot temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with high humidity. The sunshine, heat, and moisture will help fuel storms tomorrow evening. The timeframe is 6PM Monday to 3AM Tuesday. The main threat is heavy rain and damaging winds, but there’s also a medium chance of hail and flooding. The tornado threat is low.

The rest of the week will be more so status quo with isolated to scattered storms and temperatures in the low to mid 90s.