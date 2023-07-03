4PM MONDAY-

VIPIR 6 ALERT DAYS MONDAY & TUESDAY… The week has started out toasty with temperatures now in the low 90s and the heat index around 100 degrees. We had rain and storms very early in the morning, but the rest of the day has been dry with partly cloudy skies. Tonight, a few storms will develop but it definitely won’t be a washout. Any storms that do develop have the chance of containing hail and damaging winds. Independence Day tomorrow will be very similar with the high heat and chance of severe storms.

There is a Heat Advisory in effect for the Southwestern portion of the CSRA until 8PM tonight, and there will likely be another one tomorrow. Expect the heat index to be between 100-105 degrees. The Alert Day is primarily for the heat, but also the storms that will begin tomorrow afternoon and continue throughout the early evening. By the time fireworks shows begin, we will begin to dry out!

This entire week will be hot and humid, but we should be under heat advisory criteria for the entire CSRA by Wednesday. We will be back to typical summertime heat with chances of storms each day. There is a marginal risk of severe weather over the next three days, with rain chances between 30-50%.